Travis Scott may be the current top man in trap-washed, turn-up anthems, but he’s been working in a tradition largely laid down by Memphis rap legend Juicy J. Now, the two link up for an unsurprisingly bass-heavy banger designed to shake trunks of both varieties, “Neighbor,” from an upcoming album Juicy decided to tease in recent interview with Billboard, fresh off the release of his recent mixtape, Shutdafukup.

“I feel like I’ve got an album done already, but I don’t want to say I’m ready to drop an album just yet,” he said. He noted that he has about “50 new songs I’ve done,” and that he’s been working with up-and-coming Memphis producer Tay Keith, who is best known as the creator of the beat to Travis’ “Sicko Mode” from Astroworld and “Look Alive,” the track that helped turn Blocboy JB into an legitimate viral star.

Juicy J also warned that “If the vibe is right, I might just drop my album out of nowhere” and opined on the seemingly sudden rise of Memphis hip-hop over the past year, with more and more stars coming out of the burgeoning scene, utilizing the outsized impact of Juicy and his former group Three 6 Mafia to launch successful campaigns as rap continues to adopt universal sounds from home-cooked regional scenes.