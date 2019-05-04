Getty Image

Just a few days after saying that he felt Eminem “doesn’t understand” the new generation of rappers, Justin Bieber launched another hot take on Instagram on Friday. This time, the subject of Bieber’s public rumination was fellow pop star Chris Brown. Bieber posted a graphic with the title “The Legendary Equation” that featured the equation “MJ + 2 Pac = CB.” The graphic was suggesting that Chris Brown was a combination of Michael Jackson and legendary rapper Tupac.

Bieber accompanied the photo with a long caption expressing how he felt that the public wouldn’t fully appreciate Brown’s talent and creative contributions until after his death.

I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate!

However, many responding to the post disagreed with Bieber and found his characterization of Brown’s “mistake” — the highly publicized domestic violence incident in 2009 that left Brown’s then-girlfriend Rihanna badly injured — insensitive.

“I’ve loved u since i was a KID kid justin but there is NO justification for beating someone to near death… i’m sorry but it’s true,” Instagram influencer Lewis Blissett wrote.

“mistake????? He punched Rihanna!!!!!! That’s not a mistake! I’m always with you but not in this one,” wrote one fan.

“Aaaaaaand… unfollowed!,” wrote another fan in a comment that gained over 1,000 likes.

The unprompted post came at a strange time, especially considering the recently reignited controversy surrounding Michael Jackson and accusations of child abuse over more than a decade. Since announcing in March that he would be taking a hiatus from recording music, however, the 25-year-old Bieber has become unusually candid on social media.