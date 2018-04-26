Kanye’s unholy alliance with Donald Trump and right-wing pundits was cemented yesterday after he called Trump “his brother” and posted a picture of himself wearing one of the infamous Make America Great Again hats, which is as demonstrative as rocking Kanye’s $500 Yeezys when it comes to pledging allegiance to an idol. Some may have held out hope that Kanye was “trolling” or merely fishing for publicity for his upcoming music when he co-signed conservative commentator Candace Owens last weekend, but his infantile conflation of “free thought” with restrictive Republican pathology seems dead serious.
Even if Kanye tries to double back and proclaim this week’s tweetstorm a practical joke or performance art, it will be hard to shake rid of the right wingers he’s made bedfellows with such as Owens, Alex Jones, and Trump himself. The President tweeted Kanye twice today — surely enjoying the chance to shift attention from his ongoing FBI investigation.
If the alliance between the Knowles-Carter clan and the Obamas was about a coalescence of grace and cool, West and Trump’s union is about unflinching narcissism and the startling efficacy of exploiting your cult of celebrity for personal gain. Both Trump and Kanye’s peace of mind thrives on their self-absorption, and their supporters have unwittingly fed their egos while buying into their personas.
Kanye went from an in-house producer who no one believed could rap into one of the beloved artists of all time, releasing music steeped in the influence of Black music — while idolizing European culture every step of the way. Trump transitioned from a New York yuppie turned reality star into the so-called “leader of the free world” who manipulated a base of rural, Middle American voters into believing he would carry out their best interests.
Trump is now doing the same thing to Kanye. The normally verbose President’s curt “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” and “MAGA!” tweets in response to Kanye’s commendations might as well have been accompanied by a video of him making a pat-on-the-head motion. The patronizing tweets were as cringeworthy as photos of Kanye with Ralph Lauren or holding fashion designer Peter Dundas‘ plate while he ate off of it.
Trump knows that having a Black entertainer like Kanye in his corner is an easy way for him to continue to normalize his way of thinking — and give his supporters a simplistic talking point to refute the very real notion that Trump’s policies are corrosive to Black America. But it’s not just about “the Blacks,” as Trump deemed Black Americans. Kanye has a fanbase of Mexicans, Muslims, trans and undocumented people who have been in Trump’s sights with fascist policies. Kanye basically spat in all of their faces when he donned a MAGA hat — but he’s too oblivious to care. Siding with Trump is merely an opportunity to court attention and persuade his remaining fans into believing his push for “independent thought” is another stroke of genius, similar to wearing the Confederate Flag because “any energy is good energy.”
Thank you for actually explaining Candace Owens history. She fucking sucks.
Not for the nothing but if African Americans were so oppressed through the very fabric of our current day society, you would not have rich African American artists, athletes, entrepreneurs and so on. The fact that many of these rich and elite came from absolutely nothing, shows the fabric of our society isnt racist and oppressive. In the past of course it was, but in todays America, anyone has a chance at success…thats called capitalism. Capitalism doesnt care about race it cares about money
Same old African American attitudes toward other African Americans by Andre Gee. “Trump should have included a video of a pat on the head”. Kanye is now a coon, Trump is Massa and you’re still irrelevant Andre. Stop attacking each other, I can teach any race in the world this except for you.
Kanye is actually a successful and rich African American. He doesnt answer to anyone but himself so how does that “Massa” “Coon” relationship work in your stupid mind? Just because you havent made it doesnt mean hes a puppet. He can literally do anything money can buy, that seems very far from being enslaved dont you think
furthermore this site has become so pretentious and exhausting in how you report stories like typical far left up on their pedestals reporters. This site used to be no better than brobible in terms of just giving fun articles on things, now its even worse being political. Also who gives a damn if Kanye wants to support Trump? Hes an African America that has made himself rich in America, where this sort of thing is possible. My god with the vocab in this article and the “unholy” alliance talk, Uproxx you’ve become complete shit.
Bye Felica.
My username says it all
Wow you’re retarded
No u
No…you