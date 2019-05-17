Getty Image

Last week, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, appeared on the Ellen Show and was hit with the shocking news that she had a new grandchild arriving. Hours later, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West announced the birth of a baby boy via surrogate. In the week that has followed, there has been much speculation about what the most famous couple in pop culture would choose as the name of their new baby. Well, it looks like we now have the answer.

On Friday, Kim posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Kanye to Instagram. In it, West sent her a photo of a swaddled, newborn baby resting in a cradle. Below the picture, he sent her a poem of sorts,

Beautiful Mother’s Day With the arrival of our fourth child We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need

“Psalm West” the caption to the Instagram post simply read.

The name is a fitting choice for the period we appear to be in in the 41-year-old artists career. West, who has also employed christian themes and aesthetics in his work, has taken a marked turn toward the religious in the few years. In January, he debuted his “Sunday Service” series, a weekly event where West, backed by a gospel choir and live band, performs spirited versions of his songs and other prominent black hits. He, of course, brought the event to Coachella in April.

