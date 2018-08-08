Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On The Late Late Show, James Corden has a recurring segment called “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” in which he and a celebrity guest go back and forth, taking turns deciding whether they’d rather answer a provocative question or eat some absolutely disgusting things that are technically food. On last night’s episode, Kris Jenner was the guest, and while she thought she backed Corden into a corner with a question about Kanye West, it was actually a pretty easy one for Corden to deal with.

When Jenner asked Corden why he hasn’t done a Carpool Karaoke segment with Kanye yet, Corden responded:

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me. We’ve tried! He’s canceled twice, maybe even three times. He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’ And he did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers, in a cube. A cube of flowers, which I’d never seen before. And he sent me a pair of Yeezys. And people were like, ‘Whoa they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.'”

They haven’t been able to work it out yet, but it sounds like “Kanye Karaoke” could still happen. Kanye’s already on board, and Corden said Kanye is his “absolute dream” Carpool Karaoke guest, so it seems like it’s just a matter of the scheduling lining up with Kanye’s mood.

Watch the segment with Jenner above.