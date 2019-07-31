Images Emerge Of Kanye West’s Domed Residential Architecture Project

07.31.19 1 min ago

Getty Image / Netflix

Kanye West Is looking to become influential in the housing community. The rapper‘s building dome-like structures that are home prototypes, according to TMZ. In addition, TMZ reports that Kanye West believes the prototypes will break class barriers for the rich, middle class, and poor. Starting in Calabasas, West’s architectural concept comes after the rapper studied the area. Now, West potentially has the next new-age home at his disposal.

On 300 acres of land purchased a few years back, according to TMZ, West ‘s plan to modernize housing comes in the form of a housing community. Each dome-like structure stands around 50 feet high. Sources close to West said to TMZ that the project is in its “early state,” and that West and his team are studying dwelling “from every period of man’s existence on earth.” In addition, the living spaces will be “dynamic.”

If West’s housing community becomes anything like the Calabasas home he shares with wife Kim Kardashian, then the project will be a win. West’s residence is considered an architectural masterpiece, while some have gone as far as to call the home a revolutionary use of space. West first mentioned his housing community in an interview with Forbes. Read the interview here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKIM KARDASHIAN
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 44 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP