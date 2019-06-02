Getty Image

Kanye West has put a lot of creative work into his Yeezy brand. According to Vogue, the “Ultralight Beam” rapper is now giving young creatives an opportunity to excel by launching an incubator that provides financial assistance and mentorship to aspiring young designers.

So far, there’s been one recipient of the creative grant. Maisie Schloss, a Chicago-born graduate of Parsons School of Design was the first to benefit from Kanye’s incubator program. She started as a designer for Yeezy’s womenswear team.

Schloss has benefited immensely from Kanye’s grant, and is launching her first clothing line in early June in LA and Paris. The full line is comprised of 85 pieces ranging from $100 to $950, and she says her line is inspired by robotics.

Schloss said working for Kanye was an irreplaceably influential part of her career in fashion.

“Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career. When I started I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects,” Schloss said. “Kanye very generously offered to support me; he truly cares about sharing resources, creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”