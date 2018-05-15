Kanye West Seemingly Reveals The Tracklists Of His Upcoming GOOD Music Albums While Working On Beats

#Pusha T #Kanye West
Hip-Hop Editor
05.15.18

Twitter

Kanye West may have turned a pretty large portion of the internet against him with his Twitter antics of late, but he knows exactly how to solve that problem. Every time public opinion turns on him, he knows a musical reveal with always get the people back on his side. Maybe that’s why he tweeted a video working in the studio on beats with several whiteboards prominently displayed which seem to feature the tracklists for his upcoming spate of GOOD Music releases from Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, and Nas.

West teased the albums before making his headline-grabbing left turn into conservative thought leader land and becoming a prop for some of the alt-right’s favorite crackpots to promote their own agendas. The whiteboards in the video feature the names of each artist on his upcoming schedule separated into columns for each. While it appears there are only two songs from his own 7-song EP with titles and exactly one from Nas, the Kids See Ghost (Kanye’s group project with Kid Cudi) list seems to be complete, along with Pusha T’s. Teyana Taylor’s list looks to be about half complete. ‘Ye himself bangs out a beat on one of his drum machines, but there’s no indication whose project this particular pattern might wind up on or even if it will be used at all.

One thing’s for sure: This is a much better use of his Twitter than his half-baked philosophy tweets or conspiracy theories. Maybe instead of trying to capture our attention with controversial opinions, he should continue teasing the thing we always really want from him: New — and good — music.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Kanye West
TAGSKanye Westkid cudiKids See GhostNaspusha tTeyana Taylor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 4 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP