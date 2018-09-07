Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last month, Kanye West shared his love of adult films, specifically the material found on Pornhub. Fast-forward to a few days ago, when it was rumored that he would be teaming up with the website to serve as the creative director for the first annual Pornhub Awards. Well, the awards were last night, and it turns out the rumors were true. Kanye was so involved with the proceedings, in fact, that he decided to premiere a new song during the ceremony, the Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It” featuring Adele Givens.

The song was accompanied by a bizarre video, directed by Kanye West and Amanda Adelson, and executive produced by Spike Jonze. In the two-minute clip, Kanye and Pump wear boxy, cartoonish costumes while they walk down a hallway and rap about, as might be expected given the context, some sexual things.

Kanye put his stamp all over the awards show, which went down at the Belasco Theater Los Angeles. Yeezy provided wardrobe and styling for all of the evening’s presenters, he performed with Teyana Taylor, and as a press release notes, he “designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories.”

Watch the video for “I Love It” above.