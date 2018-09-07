Kanye West Premieres A New Song At The Pornhub Awards, ‘I Love It’ With Lil Pump

#Pornhub #Kanye West
09.07.18 59 mins ago

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last month, Kanye West shared his love of adult films, specifically the material found on Pornhub. Fast-forward to a few days ago, when it was rumored that he would be teaming up with the website to serve as the creative director for the first annual Pornhub Awards. Well, the awards were last night, and it turns out the rumors were true. Kanye was so involved with the proceedings, in fact, that he decided to premiere a new song during the ceremony, the Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It” featuring Adele Givens.

The song was accompanied by a bizarre video, directed by Kanye West and Amanda Adelson, and executive produced by Spike Jonze. In the two-minute clip, Kanye and Pump wear boxy, cartoonish costumes while they walk down a hallway and rap about, as might be expected given the context, some sexual things.

Kanye put his stamp all over the awards show, which went down at the Belasco Theater Los Angeles. Yeezy provided wardrobe and styling for all of the evening’s presenters, he performed with Teyana Taylor, and as a press release notes, he “designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories.”

Watch the video for “I Love It” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pornhub#Kanye West
TAGSi love itKanye WestLil PumpPORNHUB

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP