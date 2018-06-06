Kanye West And Kid Cudi Share The ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Album Art (And It Wasn’t Shot On An iPhone)

A lot of the making of Ye was a last-second affair: Kanye West was still working on the album on the day it came out, and Kanye shot the album art on his iPhone while on his way to the album listening party. Kids See Ghosts, the self-titled album from his new project with Kid Cudi, is on its way Friday, and while we don’t know if the record itself is recorded and ready to go yet, at least the art is.

Cudi shared the art on Twitter, a colorful piece that features ghostly figures and Japanese writing. It was painted by Takashi Murakami, who also collaborated with Kanye on the art for Graduation. Kanye previously took to Twitter in April to share what looks like a prototypical version of the art, a black and white drawing that features the same creature from the final cover, as well as cartoon representations of Kanye and Cudi.

Whether or not the album is done at this moment, it should at least be in something close to a final form really soon: Kanye and Cudi are hosting a listening party for the record soon.

Kids See Ghosts is out 6/8 via G.O.O.D. Music And Def Jam.

