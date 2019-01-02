Getty Image

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been building an adorable family for themselves over the past few years. At the moment, they have three children: Chicago is 11 months old, Saint is 3, and North is 5. It looks like they’ll bump that number up to four soon, though, as it’s being reported that West and Kardashian are having another child, a boy, via a surrogate.

US Weekly and People have confirmed the news, with US Weekly citing an insider who says that the boy is expected “in very early May.” People says that back in August, a Keeping Up With The Kardashians source told them, “They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

The couple also had Chicago via a surrogate, and the reason for going that route then was due to Kardashian’s placenta accreta, a medical condition that could potentially make it life-threatening for her to carry the child herself.

Kanye is definitely feeling positively about his life as a whole, as he ended 2018 with a slew of optimistic and grateful tweets, writing, “We’re super happy. 2018 was so beautiful. I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me.’ I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will. I feel stronger than ever. We are stronger than ever. New designs new music new ideas renewed spirit we changing everything everyday the vision is crystal. Refresh. 2019 we’re already so thankful for the blessings in order. Everything happens for a reason. We feel the love. We appreciate the real ones who made it through 2018 with us. Thank goodness for all of our fans and supporters. Even the haters. Haters are fans too.”