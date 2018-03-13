Kanye West ‘Wants To Release Something ‘Very Soon,’ So He’s Back In Wyoming Working On New Music

03.13.18 9 hours ago

Nearly a year ago, it was reported that Kanye West retreated to the mountains of Wyoming to write and record the follow up to The Life Of Pablo. Pusha T even followed him out there. Apparently, those initial sessions went well, because now, Kanye is back in Wyoming, and it again looks like he brought some friends with him, but even more this time.

Kim Kardashian recently posted the above photo of a mountain (and a little bit of Kanye) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on her Instagram story, and E! notes that Kardashian is out there to visit Kanye, who, according to a source, has been “recording in Jackson Hole for the last week.” E!’s source also says:

“He has several producers, friends and his personal trainer who have all dropped into town to work with him. Travis Scott was also in town to work on music. […] It’s one of Kanye’s places and he is in heaven being in Jackson. […]”

E! also cites another source who reports:

