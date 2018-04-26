Getty Image

It’s a confusing time to be a Kanye West fan right now: He’s been using his Twitter account to tease a bunch of long-awaited new music projects that are on the horizon, but he’s also tempered that excitement in many by tweeting at length about his admiration of Donald Trump. The responses have been varied: A lot of Kanye’s famous friends have unfollowed him on Twitter, while Chance The Rapper displayed some empathy by saying, “Black people don’t have to be Democrats.”

Kanye West’s affinity for Trump has been the only thing on basically everybody’s mind for the past couple days now, and it’s such a hot topic of conversation that even the elusive Frank Ocean has weighed in. His contribution to the conversation is very on brand in how cryptic it is: All he did was take to his Tumblr page to share a screenshot of Kanye and Mike Myers, from the 2005 Hurricane Katrina NBC fundraiser telethon when he famously went off script and declared, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

The most immediately obvious interpretation of Ocean’s post is that it’s a reminder of Kanye’s days when he was more critical of members of the Republican party. That said, it could also be a reminder that Kanye has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. Perhaps Ocean just wants Kanye and Myers to team up for Cat In The Hat 2. Whatever the case, Ocean’s response is appropriately mysterious, and there are surely plenty more people of note who will have something to say about Kanye in the coming days.