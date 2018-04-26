Frank Ocean’s Response To Kanye West’s Trump Twitter Controversy Is Subtle And Mysterious

#Frank Ocean #Donald Trump #Kanye West
04.26.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s a confusing time to be a Kanye West fan right now: He’s been using his Twitter account to tease a bunch of long-awaited new music projects that are on the horizon, but he’s also tempered that excitement in many by tweeting at length about his admiration of Donald Trump. The responses have been varied: A lot of Kanye’s famous friends have unfollowed him on Twitter, while Chance The Rapper displayed some empathy by saying, “Black people don’t have to be Democrats.

Kanye West’s affinity for Trump has been the only thing on basically everybody’s mind for the past couple days now, and it’s such a hot topic of conversation that even the elusive Frank Ocean has weighed in. His contribution to the conversation is very on brand in how cryptic it is: All he did was take to his Tumblr page to share a screenshot of Kanye and Mike Myers, from the 2005 Hurricane Katrina NBC fundraiser telethon when he famously went off script and declared, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

The most immediately obvious interpretation of Ocean’s post is that it’s a reminder of Kanye’s days when he was more critical of members of the Republican party. That said, it could also be a reminder that Kanye has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. Perhaps Ocean just wants Kanye and Myers to team up for Cat In The Hat 2. Whatever the case, Ocean’s response is appropriately mysterious, and there are surely plenty more people of note who will have something to say about Kanye in the coming days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean#Donald Trump#Kanye West
TAGSdonald trumpfrank oceanKanye West

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP