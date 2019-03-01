Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Considering Travis Scott’s reputation as a world-class rager, you wouldn’t think he’d be a big fan of showtunes, but when he whips out a finger-snapping rendition of “Too Darn Hot” on Carpool Karaoke alongside Kevin Durant, a song most famously sung by Ella Fitzgerald in 1956 on her album Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Cole Porter Songbook, it’s clear he’s no newbie to the Kiss Me, Kate standout. Durant definitely seems surprised though, until Travis explains that he actually performed in Kiss Me, Kate in high school. Elsewhere in the promo, which you can watch above, the pair wail their way through Rick James’ “Super Freak” and rap Travis’ own hits “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode.”

While nothing in the episode seems to indicate Kevin has a shot at a career in music after he leaves the NBA, it’s a fun look at a pair of professionals having a ball together outside their established comfort zones. Despite appearances, Kevin is no stranger to the rap game, having participated in a few experiments, including one with LeBron James that surfaced recently, while he also popped up in a Foot Locker commercial flexing a surprisingly deft verse about his Nikes way back in 2011.

Watch the full episode of Carpool Karaoke here via Apple TV.