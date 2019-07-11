Kevin Gates’ ’83 Babies’ Is A Pulse-Pounding Trap Anthem

Getty Image

Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates has been a roll of late, releasing a string of new singles including the intense “Push It” and the celebratory “Return Of The Mack,” suggesting he might be working on a new project. Gates heaps another log on that particular fire today with yet another new single, “83 Babies (I’m In New York Witt It),” a bouncy drug dealer anthem with an unidentified feature rapper on the hook.

Lending even more fuel to the speculation was the fact that Gates deleted all the content from his Instagram before starting over with a post prompting fans to “go find” “Return Of The Mack,” but it looks like he couldn’t resist getting back up to his old ways, filling up the page with video posts giving advice and sharing his thoughts with fans.

There’s no word as yet on a potential release date for a project, but with three singles dropping in the course of the same number of weeks, it’s clear Gates is up to something. While he may have simply cleared his account on a whim, considering his habit of dropping projects in the middle of the night without warning, that might be what he’s planning on doing this time as well.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.