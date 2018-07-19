Kid Cudi Says He And Kanye Plan To Do More ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Albums

#Kanye West
07.19.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Kid Cudi and Kanye West had one of the highlights of Kanye’s GOOD June with Kids See Ghosts -– and apparently, there’s more where that came from. In a ranging interview with Billboard, Cudi, true to his nature, divulged a lot of info, including a plan to do more Kids See Ghosts albums with Kanye. We’ll see what Kanye’s plans are, after working on a collab album with Chance The Rapper and telling the New York Times that he wants to do “52 records in a year.” It’s still up in the air whether he meant albums or songs, but regardless, his fans will hopefully feel satisfied that he’s focused on creating instead of putting his foot in his mouth.

Kanye has received criticism for a seemingly rushed process for the five GOOD albums, including Kids See Ghosts, and solos from himself, Nas, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor — but Cudi told Billboard that’s not the case for their project. He said the project took “over a year-and-a-half,” but putting the songs together wasn’t hard because he and Kanye “click.” He said the “pressure of going toe-to-toe, line for line with Ye” was “heavy” for him, but the competition seems to have helped both artist’s creative process. Surely, their fans hope they will continue to click on future projects.

