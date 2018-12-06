Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West’s ‘Slavery’ Comments

Getty Image

E! has released a preview of Sunday’s upcoming episode of its popular show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and from the looks of things, Kim Kardashian finally tries to tackle one of many elephants in the family’s guest room after her husband Kanye West’s summer press tour. During the run-up to the release of his new album, Ye, Kanye made comments about slavery that many deemed unseemly. In the clip, Kim does her best to come to Kanye’s defense, giving her justification for his comments and remaining adamant that the “I Love It” rapper is not having a breakdown. While E! eventually removed the clip, it can still be seen at TMZ.

“Everyone thinks he’s having a breakdown,” she tells publicists Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, “Because of his tweets.” She asserts that Kanye was “totally fine,” and that when he gets “ramped up,” he can’t always control what he says. She insists she knows what he meant to say: “He said slavery was 400 years. If it’s going to be another 400 years, that sounds like a choice to me.” Of course, that’s not strictly accurate to what really happened, but after all, she does know him better than anyone else.

In any event, whether that was what he meant to say or not, Kanye did eventually apologize for those comments. Meanwhile, he still refuses to walk back his support for Donald Trump or stop trying to make the MAGA hat hip-hop, which might really take another 400 years to be ironic enough to happen. While the couple’s recent donation to fire relief efforts near their California home may buy him a little forgiveness, maybe it’d be best if he really just stopped letting himself get so “ramped up” in the first place.