Kodak Black Reportedly Lied On A Form While Trying To Purchase A Gun

On Saturday, it was reported that the embattled rapper Kodak Black was arrested prior to his scheduled performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. At the time, it was explained that the arrest was the result of “an extensive investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals, ATF, and Miami-Dade Police Department’s North Side Gang Unit,” but it was unclear what the exact charge was, other than that it was firearm-related.

On Monday, The Miami Herald offered an update in the situation. According to the paper, Black appeared in Federal Court on Monday, where it was revealed that the rapper allegedly lied on an official document while applying to purchase a gun. According to Black’s defense, the rapper checked “no” on the Firearm Transaction Record (Form 4473) when asked if he was currently under indictment for a crime. In April, the 21-year-old was charged with raping a high school student in South Carolina. Prosecutors will return to court on Wednesday to request that the judge keep Black detained at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

This only the latest in a list of legal woes plaguing the “Tunnel Vision” rapper. Just last month, Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross into the United States from Canada.