Chicago rapper Lil Durk faces some pretty serious charges stemming from a recent shooting in Atlanta according to WSB-TV. The news station reports that the rapper went to court today for a probable cause hearing that very quickly turned against him as Atlanta Police Department produced a witness that not only placed him at the scene of the crime, but also heard gunshots and saw the victim in a pool of blood. The police also say they have video showing the shooting.

Durk, who just released the album Signed To The Streets 3 in November featuring the buzzing single “Home Body,” turned himself in at the end of March. At the time, he was wanted on five felony charges, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

NEW: Detective says gold chain, $30,000K CASH & vehicle were stolen from victim in shooting outside The Varsity in which Lil' Durk is 1 of 2 charged

According to one of the detectives investigating the shooting, the victim was robbed of his car, $30,000 in cash, and a gold chain. An aggravated assault with intent to murder charge can result in a sentence of up to 20 years in the state of Georgia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by five years in prison.