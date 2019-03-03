Getty Image

Lil Peep‘s highly anticipated documentary, Everybody’s Everything, will premiere for the first time during SXSW‘s film festival next weekend.

SXSW announced the documentary on their Instagram.

The 115-minute documentary is directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan and will give viewers an inside look into the young rapper’s life and short musical career.

“Creating a unique mix of punk, emo and trap, Lil Peep was set to bring a new musical genre to the mainstream when he died of a drug overdose at just 21 years old,” the film’s description reads.

From the streets of Long Beach and Los Angeles to studios in London and sold out tours in Russia, the artist born Gustav Ahr touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. During a sweeping journey from the depths of the underground to a meteoric rise through the music industry, Gus wrestled with what it meant to be Lil Peep and in turn, what Lil Peep meant to so many. EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.

The SXSW film festival will run March 8-17 in Austin, Texas. Those in attendance will be able to catch a viewing of Everybody’s Everything March 10 at 8:45 P.M., March 12 at 8:15 P.M., and March 14 at 8:15 P.M.