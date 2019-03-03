A Documentary About Lil Peep, ‘Everybody’s Everything,’ Will Premiere At SXSW

03.03.19 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Lil Peep‘s highly anticipated documentary, Everybody’s Everything, will premiere for the first time during SXSW‘s film festival next weekend.

SXSW announced the documentary on their Instagram.

The 115-minute documentary is directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan and will give viewers an inside look into the young rapper’s life and short musical career.

“Creating a unique mix of punk, emo and trap, Lil Peep was set to bring a new musical genre to the mainstream when he died of a drug overdose at just 21 years old,” the film’s description reads.

From the streets of Long Beach and Los Angeles to studios in London and sold out tours in Russia, the artist born Gustav Ahr touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. During a sweeping journey from the depths of the underground to a meteoric rise through the music industry, Gus wrestled with what it meant to be Lil Peep and in turn, what Lil Peep meant to so many. EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.

The SXSW film festival will run March 8-17 in Austin, Texas. Those in attendance will be able to catch a viewing of Everybody’s Everything March 10 at 8:45 P.M., March 12 at 8:15 P.M., and March 14 at 8:15 P.M.

Around The Web

TAGSLil Peepsxsw 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP