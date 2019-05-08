Getty Image

On Monday, Blink 182 and Lil Wayne announced that they would be heading out on a joint North American tour together this summer. Starting in Columbus, Ohio in June the 40-stop tour will take the two legendary acts to outdoor amphitheaters all across the country as well as major arenas like The LA Forum. Blink-182 and Lil Wayne celebrated the announcement by sharing a video of themselves performing a mashup of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It looks like Wayne and co may have even more in store for fans this summer as well. According to a screenshot posted by a fan on Twitter, when you purchase a ticket for the tour, you receive a message that informs you of the following,

“Your ticket comes with a physical CD per order with your choice of Blink-182’s or Lil Wayne’s forthcoming album. Approximately 24-48 hours after purchase, you will receive an additional email with instruction on how to redeem your album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per online order. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.”

It appears a new Lil Wayne album is on the way. Some fans are speculating that it could be the long-rumored Funeral project, which the 36-year-old rapper has been talking about since 2016. Funeral rumors kicked up once again last month when Wayne posted a photo to his Instagram story of a singular coffin emoji. Regardless of what the project is, it’ll certainly have fans of the rapper excited.