Lil Wayne Will Reportedly Be Releasing A New Album For His Tour With Blink-182

05.08.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image

On Monday, Blink 182 and Lil Wayne announced that they would be heading out on a joint North American tour together this summer. Starting in Columbus, Ohio in June the 40-stop tour will take the two legendary acts to outdoor amphitheaters all across the country as well as major arenas like The LA Forum. Blink-182 and Lil Wayne celebrated the announcement by sharing a video of themselves performing a mashup of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

It looks like Wayne and co may have even more in store for fans this summer as well. According to a screenshot posted by a fan on Twitter, when you purchase a ticket for the tour, you receive a message that informs you of the following,

“Your ticket comes with a physical CD per order with your choice of Blink-182’s or Lil Wayne’s forthcoming album. Approximately 24-48 hours after purchase, you will receive an additional email with instruction on how to redeem your album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per online order. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale.”

It appears a new Lil Wayne album is on the way. Some fans are speculating that it could be the long-rumored Funeral project, which the 36-year-old rapper has been talking about since 2016. Funeral rumors kicked up once again last month when Wayne posted a photo to his Instagram story of a singular coffin emoji. Regardless of what the project is, it’ll certainly have fans of the rapper excited.

