Getty Image

Lil Xan received a lot of backlash for his negative comments about legendary rapper Tupac Shakur during an interview last year. A confrontation Friday at a gas station near downtown LA ended when Lil Xan pulled a gun on a heckler, according to TMZ. The rapper relived the experience on Instagram, in which he expressed his frustration that people are still asking him about his controversial Tupac opinions.

The confrontation was caught on camera by the heckler, who reportedly taunted Lil Xan over his comments. The video shows the heckler asking the rapper why he “talked sh*t” about Tupac last year. Lil Xan responded by spewing profanities, and even dropping the n-word before pulling out a semi-automatic hand gun.

Lil Xan and his companion drove off before the heckler filed a police report with the LAPD.

The rapper was clearly upset over the incident, and posted his side of the story to his Instagram account. “I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense, f*ck all you old head ass b*tches still talking bout Tupac sh*t live your own life and stop picking on a kid.”

The Tupac comments in question came from a 2018 interview with Revolt TV. The outlet asked the young rapper his opinion on Tupac to which he responded with a rating of two out of ten and said, “It’s boring music.” Lil Xan later responded to the backlash on Instagram and defended his comments, “I said what I said.”