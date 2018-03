Lil Boat 2. March 9th. pic.twitter.com/MOIKPxtP9B — king of the youth (@lilyachty) February 21, 2018

A few months ago, Lil Yachty said that Lil Boat 2, the sequel to his 2016 Lil Boat mixtape, would be out in December 2017. December came and Lil Boat 2 did not come with it, but we’ll still be getting it very soon: Yachty took to social media (after taking a break from it) to announce that Lil Boat 2 will be released on March 9th, the two-year anniversary of the original Lil Boat.