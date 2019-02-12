Nice Life/Atlantic.

Rising singer and rapper Lizzo has been on an absolute tear lately. She kicked off 2019 with “Juice,” which is perhaps the most fun and vivacious single of the year so far. The song really resonated with people, and as a result, she’s been asked to perform the song all over TV. She made her television debut with a delightful performance of the song on Ellen recently, and not long after that, she brought the track to The Tonight Show as well, where she again had the opportunity to show off her otherworldly levels of charisma and charm.

She also recently announced that her debut album, Cuz I Love You, will be released on April 19 via Nice Life/Atlantic, but pretty much all she shared about the album was its title. Now Lizzo has revealed the album art, and it’s certainly revealing. She posted the image on Twitter, and it’s an artistic and tasteful full-body photo of her completely naked, with her only covering coming from her hair that drapes down the length of her back.

Cuz I Love You | 4/19/2019 pic.twitter.com/0LZj9ONCOH — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) February 12, 2019

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 via Nice Life/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

