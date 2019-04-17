Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, Lizzo was a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she and the queens apparently hit it off so much that they wanted to work together again: Lizzo just shared a new video for her breakout single “Juice,” co-starring some of the show’s queens.

It’s a simple clip, and a fun one: Lizzo and queens Detox, Asia O’Hara, Morgan McMichaels, A’keria Davenport, Sonique, Mayhem Miller, Mariah Balenciaga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Soju stand in front of colored backdrops and lip sync (for their lives) to the song. It’s exactly the kind of video that serves the upbeat and cheeky song well, as Lizzo and the queens get their dance on, squeeze some fruit to get to the juice, and deliver a truckload of personality. All in all, it looks like they had fun making the video, which is further evidenced by the minute-long blooper reel Lizzo also shared, which shows her and the queens bantering and otherwise enjoying each other’s company.

Lizzo has been on a roll lately: She recently charmed Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, and had a twerk-off with Janelle Monáe at Coachella.

Watch Lizzo’s “Juice” video above, and watch the blooper reel below.