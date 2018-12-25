Perhaps it’s because times are so tough — and, with the crashing stock market, maybe about to get even worse — but 2018 has been an especially strong year for holiday giving. You’ve got Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson buying burgers for In-N-Out patrons; you’ve got people helping out those who’ve been affected by the partial government shutdown. (You could even argue that Donald Trump helped a seven-year-old kid by offering the cold truth that there is no Santa. But we certainly wouldn’t argue that.) So here’s another tale that will make you feel better about humanity: As per Action News in Philadelphia, Rapper Meek Mill held a toy giveaway for thousands of the city’s kids.

The hip-hop star — recently seen with a video for his autobiographical single “Trauma,” off his acclaimed new album Championships — is a native of North Philadelphia, one of the city’s low-income areas. He decided to give back to the community, allowing kids to live the way he couldn’t at their age. Hill reminded reporters that he comes from a single parent home, and that his own Christmases weren’t always happy.

“My son can get toys for Christmas,” Mill told reporters. “But everybody can’t afford to be in a situation where they can have a good Christmas, so we wanted to bring Christmas back to our old neighborhood.”

As such, 3,000 local children wound up lucky this holiday, receiving 500 bicycles, and hundreds of shoes, backpacks, and toys.

Mill has often rapped about his childhood, and about the trials facing African-American youths in inner cities. After doing this, it’s safe to say we all love Mill as much as LeBron James does.

(Via ABC Action News Philadelphia)