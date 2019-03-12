It seems like Megan Thee Stallion is all anyone wants to talk about right now. Propelled by the strength of her debut project with 300 Entertainment Tina Snow and her jaw-dropping Instagram antics, the Texas rapper’s star has been on a meteoric rise in the last year.
On Monday, just a few weeks after releasing a scorching music video for her latest single “Big Ole Freak,” the 24-year-old doused our respective feeds with more lava. This time it arrived in the form of some serious bars. Meg stopped by Charlie Sloth’s new Beats 1 radio show, “Fire In The Booth,” and supplied him and us with a freestyle packed with enough heat to keep us warm for the next eight winters.