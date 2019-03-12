Everyone Loved Megan Thee Stallion’s Beats 1 ‘Fire In The Booth’ Freestyle, Including Rihanna

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion is all anyone wants to talk about right now. Propelled by the strength of her debut project with 300 Entertainment Tina Snow and her jaw-dropping Instagram antics, the Texas rapper’s star has been on a meteoric rise in the last year.

On Monday, just a few weeks after releasing a scorching music video for her latest single “Big Ole Freak,” the 24-year-old doused our respective feeds with more lava. This time it arrived in the form of some serious bars. Meg stopped by Charlie Sloth’s new Beats 1 radio show, “Fire In The Booth,” and supplied him and us with a freestyle packed with enough heat to keep us warm for the next eight winters.

