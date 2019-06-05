Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion is beloved by her growing legion of fans for many reasons. Among them, there’s her impeccable rapping skills, her vivacious social media presence, and, of course, her environmental advocacy and commitment to helping abate climate change.

No, that last one was not a joke. During a recent Instagram Live session, the Houston rapper explained that a fan had prompted her to think about how she could use her platform to address the many environmental issues stemming from global warming. And conscientious human that she is, Hot Girl Meg really took this to heart.

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s working on organizing a beach clean up for her “Hotties” and wants to organize a tree planting event to help the environment ♻️ pic.twitter.com/Tqg2nlzxUr — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) May 31, 2019

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old announced that she would be holding a “Hottie Beach Clean Up.” The event appears to be an extension of the “Hottie Parties” she’s been throwing in various cities across the U.S. This time, of course, there will be less bottle drinking and more bottle recycling.

In addition to the beach clean up, Meg has also shared ways she and her fans can make changes in their everyday lives to reduce their carbon footprint. In that same Instagram Live session, she shared that she would be using less plastic and a few days later she shared a post on instagram with additional steps “hotties” can take like eating less meat and dairy, not using unnecessary electricity, and recycling.

The first “Hottie Beach Clean Up” will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, June 6 at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. After that, Megan will be taking the party to Houston.