The ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B continued today as Nicki used her new Queen Radio Apple Music show to address Cardi’s accusations against her that led to their now infamous altercation at a New York Fashion Week event.

“It’s all lies,” she stated plainly. I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. … These lies are ridiculous.” While denying the accusation in question, she also expressed embarrassment at the fight and its location calling it “mortifying and humiliating” for Cardi to get so riled up around “upper echelon people who have their lives together.”

Nicki also dragged Cardi B and her success within hip-hop by calling her an outsider: “You came into my f—in culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—in help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

If you listen closely Cardi is saying "Like some shit about my daughter again". Apparently, Nicki Minaj liked a tweet that implied Cardi was a bad mother for welcoming Kodak home. You don't come for people's motherhood or kids without a fade getting ran on you. This was justified pic.twitter.com/2FebjvGXv3 — 🌺Naomi (@bellegrossier) September 8, 2018

Cardi B came off the worse in their exchange, as bodyguards interjected before she could reach Nicki, giving her a large bump on her forehead. She also lost her shoe, but that’s to be expected from using it as a projectile. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj did not seem to address the tweet that she apparently liked that was likely the cause of Cardi’s short fuse.

