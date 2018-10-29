Getty Image

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj fans were able to somehow get hold of Cardi B’s phone number, using it to text her insults and threats, according to Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy. Hennessy posted a screen capture on Instagram scrolling through pages of anonymous text messages filled with everything from generic vitriol toward Cardi B to references to Nicki and Cardi’s fight with veiled threats against Cardi’s baby, Kulture, and accused Nicki Minaj of leaking Cardi’s number in order to manipulate her notoriously prickly fanbase, the Barbz, into attacking Cardi.

Yall seeing this mess on Hennessy's ig?? No matter if I you Love Nicki Minaj or hate Cardi B and Hennessy harassing them, throwing out homophobic slurs and THREATENING TO KILL Cardi's Baby is DISGUSTING AF! Some of yall Barbz really stooping THAT low for Nicki?? Repulsive pic.twitter.com/Nyb33weygA — Kiara (@Kiara_monet97) October 28, 2018

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate”, she wrote. “She leaked my leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same sh*t she did to Mariah Lynn.” Hennessy later deleted the post.

Cardi and Nicki’s quarrel moved into the open earlier this year when Cardi confronted Nicki about supposedly making comments about Kulture online. Things came to a head at the Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week event, where Cardi attempted to attack Nicki, throwing a shoe, before being escorted out by security. Nicki later called the alteration “embarrassing.”