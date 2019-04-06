Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Will Be Held At Staples Center In LA

Getty Image

Rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 33-year-old rapper died after sustaining several gunshot wounds and the news sparked an outpouring of grief from friends, musicians and countless fans. Now fans will get the chance to come together to mourn the rapper on Thursday at Staples Center.

According to TMZ, a memorial service for Hussle will take place on Thursday at the 21,000 seat venue in Los Angeles. Those wishing to attend Nipsey Hussle’s service can purchase tickets through Staples Center’s website. Nipsey Hussle won’t be the first celebrity memorial held at the venue. Michael Jackson’s family also chose the Staples Center to hold a large service following the pop star’s death in 2009.

Hussle’s family reportedly met with executives from Staples Center and the LAPD in order to plan security and logistics for the event. Many communities have united in solidarity following the rapper’s death. LA’s street gangs even organized a unity meeting in the name of Nipsey’s philosophy of non-violence.

Just before Nipsey’s untimely death, he was scheduled to meet with LAPD commissioner to discuss and promote gang violence reduction strategies.

A suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s murder, Eric Holder, has been apprehended and charged with first degree murder. Holder pled not guilty to the charges against him. Holder has enlisted the help of Christopher Darden, prosecutor on OJ Simpson’s 1995 trial, as his defense attorney.

