Offset Was Not A Fan Of Donald Glover’s Migos Parody On SNL

Getty Image

It’s official. The third and final Migos solo album is out in the world. To celebrate the arrival of his new project Father of 4, Offset has been making the media rounds. His latest stop was at GQ to take part in their video series “Undercover.” In the video, the 27-year-old rapper makes accounts on Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter and personally responds to the questions fans are asking about him online. The questions run the gamut. One Twitter user wonders how high the rapper was during the Migos’s hilarious appearance on Carpool Karaoke. Another wonders what the name of Migos’s text group chat is (It’s “Gang Gang”).

The question that elicited the most interesting response, however, came from a YouTube commenter who wondered how members of Migos felt about “Friendos,” the much talked about Saturday Night Live sketch starring Donald which parodied the rap trio. Suprisingly, Offset was not a fan. “I’mma be honest. We didn’t like that skit ‘cos it was, like, the total opposite of the Migos,” the rapper said. “We rock with each other. We ain’t arguing. And then I felt like it was interpreted like we was some dodo birds.”

While Offset didn’t seem to appreciate his fellow Atlanta-native’s satirization of he and his Migo peers. He didn’t seem to be too broken up about it. When you have blockbuster new album out, you don’t sweat the little things. Father of 4 debuted at midnight on February 22. It features guest appearances from the J. Cole, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Offset’s wife Cardi B.