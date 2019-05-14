Getty Image

Yesterday, Lil Nas X teased his “Old Town Road” video that’s set to come out on Friday with a photo of him looking into some sort of hole. This clip has been a long time coming, but now it looks like Lil Nas X would be fine shelving whatever he’s been working on, because Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has made her own video for the song. Kardashian shared the clip this afternoon and captioned it, “What we do on maternity leave…. Directed and Choreographed by North.”

The video, which appears to have been filmed in a hallway in the West household, starts with Kardashian walking into frame, wearing a cowboy hat and pretending to play a tiny guitar. After an Old West-themed title screen, North dominates the rest of the clip, which features footage of her, in full cowgirl garb, dancing to the song, with various filters applied to the video. It’s an adorable clip, especially considering that the 5-year-old North took creative control over the whole thing.

North will surely be thrilled to hear that Lil Nas X absolutely loves the video: He responded to the clip, “y’all really just made my entire week. thank you!”

This comes just a few days after Kardashian shared a photo of North meeting Lil Nas X, and based on her expression in the photo, Lil Nas X tweeted, “north was not feeling me.” In light of North’s new video, though, Lil Nas X issued an update, writing in a new tweet, “update: north may feel me just a little lmao.”

