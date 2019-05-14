Kanye West’s Daughter North Made An Adorable ‘Old Town Road’ Video, And Lil Nas X Loves It

05.14.19 2 days ago

Getty Image

Yesterday, Lil Nas X teased his “Old Town Road” video that’s set to come out on Friday with a photo of him looking into some sort of hole. This clip has been a long time coming, but now it looks like Lil Nas X would be fine shelving whatever he’s been working on, because Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has made her own video for the song. Kardashian shared the clip this afternoon and captioned it, “What we do on maternity leave…. Directed and Choreographed by North.”

The video, which appears to have been filmed in a hallway in the West household, starts with Kardashian walking into frame, wearing a cowboy hat and pretending to play a tiny guitar. After an Old West-themed title screen, North dominates the rest of the clip, which features footage of her, in full cowgirl garb, dancing to the song, with various filters applied to the video. It’s an adorable clip, especially considering that the 5-year-old North took creative control over the whole thing.

North will surely be thrilled to hear that Lil Nas X absolutely loves the video: He responded to the clip, “y’all really just made my entire week. thank you!”

This comes just a few days after Kardashian shared a photo of North meeting Lil Nas X, and based on her expression in the photo, Lil Nas X tweeted, “north was not feeling me.” In light of North’s new video, though, Lil Nas X issued an update, writing in a new tweet, “update: north may feel me just a little lmao.”

Watch North West’s delightful “Old Town Road” video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANLil Nas XNORTH WESTOld Town Road
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP