As marijuana becomes legal in more and more jurisdictions, more and entrepreneurs are getting into the game, and plenty of those entrepreneurs are the industry’s original best customers — rappers. Snoop Dogg, The Game, Lil Wayne, Master P, Nipsey Hussle, and Wiz Khalifa all have their own lucrative strains or retailers and more rappers are looking at opportunities to tap into the newly available revenue streams the plant presents. It looks like Post Malone is the latest hip-hop figure to get into the marijuana business, as TMZ reports he’s starting a product line called Shaboink with a focus on pre-rolled joints and vaporizers.

According to the report, the new strain officially made its debut at Santa Rosa, California’s Hall of Flowers trade show, with plans to roll out to dispensaries nationwide on July 4, which also happens to be Post Malone’s 24th birthday. The product will apparently be grown in California by Hemper, and the brand will sell hats, stickers, and other accessories. The name comes from a catchphrase Post is said to have coined to describe wild sex, which sort of makes Post sound like a dorky sitcom character, a la The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon (“Bazinga!”) or Family Matters‘ Steve Urkel (“Did I do that?” among others).