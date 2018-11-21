Getty Image

Although several people were treated for injuries after the thwarted attack on Pusha T during his recent Toronto concert, at least one person was critically wounded and is being treated for “life-threatening stab wounds” according to Toronto Sun. A Toronto police spokesperson told the newspaper that the unidentified wounded person arrived at the hospital on his own after the show.

According to the report, six people were injured in total. Three refused treatment, while two more were treated for less serious injuries. Apparently, while much of the attention was focused on the brawl brewing on and around the stage, several other fights broke out around the venue, which likely resulted in most of the injuries. The police are investigating, but currently have no idea just how many people were involved.

The initial chaos broke out around 10pm, when several unidentified men approached the stage spraying what was later identified as water, beer, and paint on the stage during Pusha’s set. The stage was cleared, but at least one assailant tried to rush Pusha before being stopped — and promptly stomped into oblivion — by security. Pusha returned to the stage afterward to defiantly perform one last song — appropriately, the Drake-goading “Infrared” from his summer album Daytona — before the show was ended prematurely.

“This n—- pay some n—-s to throw beer,” he sneered in a thinly-veiled reference to his rap rival. “What the f*ck is that? Y’all know where the f*ck I’m from?” While it remains unclear just how much involvement Drake had in the attack, if at all, the incident remains a prime example of why it’s always best to do what Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez are currently doing and keep it on wax.