Getty Image

Madonna‘s fourteenth studio album is on the way and it will feature guest appearances from two of hip-hop’s hottest stars. The pop icon revealed the title, tracklist, and first single of her upcoming album, Madame X, and it turns out her love affair with international sounds and hip-hop is far from over. Rap superstars Quavo and Swae Lee join reggaeton sensation Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta as the guests on Madame X, which Madonna spent 18 months recording in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Lisbon, Portugal, where she also lived during the creation process.

Production will be provided by Diplo and Mike Dean, who’ve also been known to work with a hip-hop star or two, and the deluxe edition tracklist will include a pair of bonus tracks, “Extreme Occident” and “Looking For Mercy.” The first single is “Medellín” with Maluma, a breezy, reggaeton-influenced pop track inspired by the tropical city from which it takes its title. Check it out below.

Quavo and Swae have been two of hip-hop’s most in-demand collaborators in recent years, with Quavo popping up on tracks from the likes of DJ Khaled (alongside Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne), Drake, and Post Malone, who also shared the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack hit “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.

Madame X is due out June 14 via Interscope Records. Check out the tracklist below.

01. Medellín (feat. Maluma)

02. Dark Ballet

03. God Control

04. Future (feat. Quavo)

05. Batuka

06. Killers Who Are Partying

07. Crave (feat. Swae Lee)

08. Crazy

09. Come Alive

10. Extreme Occident *

11. Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta)

12. Bitch I’m Loca (feat. Maluma)

13. I Don’t Search I Find

14. Looking for Mercy *

15. I Rise

* = Deluxe track