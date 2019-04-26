Getty Image

A couple days ago, it was reported that R. Kelly lost an underage sexual abuse lawsuit for a reason that seemed avoidable: He didn’t show it up to court to defend himself. It turns out that the reason he wasn’t there might be because he didn’t know he was even supposed to be.

Kelly’s civil attorney, Brian Nix, spoke with TMZ and told the publication that Kelly was “overwhelmed” when he was served, as he was in jail at the time, and ultimately, he didn’t realize that he had a court date. Nix apparently also didn’t have a clue about what was going on, as he said, “R. Kelly was served while incarcerated on the child support case and he was overwhelmed by the experience of being in jail. [Being overwhelmed] coupled with Mr. Kelly not being cognizant of what the motion fully meant led to him missing the hearing. I had no idea he had been served.”

Because Kelly wasn’t in court, the victim’s attorneys filed a request to enter a judgment against the singer, which was granted by Judge Moira Johnson. Now, Nix is attempting to have that default judgment set aside so Kelly will actually have the opportunity to defend himself in court.