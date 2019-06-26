Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dreamville‘s Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording sessions were one of the most widely buzzed-about events of the year, as fans wondered just what was going on behind the scenes at the Atlanta recording studio where J. Cole and crew holed up with a who’s-who of hip-hop superstars. Now, those fans have their first hint of the answer, as J. Cole shares the trailer for Revenge, a documentary about the making of the album, which still has no concrete release date. Check it out above.

Naturally, although there were few journalists or media representatives present at the session, Dreamville had its own videographers running their cameras and capturing as much of the experience as possible. Afterwards, the daunting task of cutting down the footage fell to director David Peters and editor Matt Carter to assemble it into Revenge. In the trailer, J. Cole explains a little of the idea behind the grand undertaking of the Revenge sessions, saying: “I had this idea: let’s go somewhere, lock in, and invite a bunch of outside producers and artists to come f*ck with us, and just make this album.”

Snatches of conversation heard throughout the trailer describe a competitive atmosphere, where every participant was pushed to bring their A-game. Some of the preliminary results can be heard in the first two singles, “Down Bad” and “Got Me,” featuring Young Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dreezy.