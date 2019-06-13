Getty Image

The first two singles from the upcoming Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III are here, giving eager fans a taste of what the North Carolina-based collective cooked up in Atlanta this past spring. As Dreamville’s loyal followers wait impatiently for the hotly-anticipated new album, “Down Bad” and “Got Me” showcase a diverse range of sounds that imply it’ll be an eclectic effort that covers a lot of musical ground.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the first single, “Down Bad,” Dreamville captain J. Cole is joined by Bas, JID, Olu of EarthGang (aka Johnny Venus), and special guest Young Nudy for a high-velocity display of penmanship that will go down as one of the bangers of the summer. Featuring a squalling beat that harkens back to the late-80s production style of the Bomb Squad — big brass hits, flanged strings — the five rappers deliver a posse cut full of bruising punchlines and chest-pounding boasts.

“Got Me,” on the other hand, is a mellow slow jam built around a smooth R&B sample, with a soulful chorus provided by Ty Dolla Sign and pretty, emotive verses delivered by Dreamvillians Ari Lennox and Omen, along with a flavorful anchor verse from Chicago rapper Dreezy.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but now that the first two singles are out and the various members of the crew are updating their profile pics to the same orange square, it can’t be far behind. For now, these two appetizers have surely whet fans’ appetites for a main course that seems sure to satisfy.