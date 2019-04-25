Rico Nasty’s Hotly Anticipated New Album ‘Anger Management’ Has Arrived

04.25.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Since the arrival of her mixtape Nasty last summer, 21-year-old rapper Rico Nasty has been on a meteoric rise. In that short span of time, the Maryland artist has gone from packing small venues to rocking two straight weekends at Coachella. The rapper’s thumping, scream-heavy brand of punk rap places her among an elite group of women rappers dismantling hip hop’s boys club with powerful, unique style and sound. Her latest offering, Anger Management, is a joint release with her frequent collaborator and producer-of-the-moment Kenny Beats.

View this post on Instagram

Anger management drops tomorrow at midnight

A post shared by TACOBELLA (@riconasty) on

Back in March, the rapper teased the project on Instagram Live.

“I’ve been keeping it secret from you guys because I want you guys to really enjoy it. I want you guys to let me enjoy creating it and not be rushing,” Rico Nasty. “So I’ve been keeping everything secret, so everything that’s on the project will be stuff that has never been heard before, never, by anybody.”

Now the nine-song release is finally here, and as promised it comes with some fun guest appearances. Dreamville standouts Earthgang join Rico on the record’s fourth song “Big Titties.” Texas upstart Splurge also makes a cameo on “Mood.” Others involved in the project are New York producer Harry Fraud and Baauer.

You can listen to Anger Management below.

Around The Web

TAGSANGER MANAGEMENTKenny Beatsrico nasty
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP