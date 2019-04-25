Getty Image

Since the arrival of her mixtape Nasty last summer, 21-year-old rapper Rico Nasty has been on a meteoric rise. In that short span of time, the Maryland artist has gone from packing small venues to rocking two straight weekends at Coachella. The rapper’s thumping, scream-heavy brand of punk rap places her among an elite group of women rappers dismantling hip hop’s boys club with powerful, unique style and sound. Her latest offering, Anger Management, is a joint release with her frequent collaborator and producer-of-the-moment Kenny Beats.

Back in March, the rapper teased the project on Instagram Live.

“I’ve been keeping it secret from you guys because I want you guys to really enjoy it. I want you guys to let me enjoy creating it and not be rushing,” Rico Nasty. “So I’ve been keeping everything secret, so everything that’s on the project will be stuff that has never been heard before, never, by anybody.”

Now the nine-song release is finally here, and as promised it comes with some fun guest appearances. Dreamville standouts Earthgang join Rico on the record’s fourth song “Big Titties.” Texas upstart Splurge also makes a cameo on “Mood.” Others involved in the project are New York producer Harry Fraud and Baauer.

You can listen to Anger Management below.