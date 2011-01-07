Romeo Will Continue The No Limit Legacy

“I can relate to the new era of this music business. I have a lot of on-hands experience working with one of the greatest music company execs ever, my father,” Romeo Miller told AllHipHop.com in a statement released today (January 6th).
“He [Master P.] taught me the marketing of this business and I took the time out to complete my education at USC where I studied technology and business,” Romeo continued. “I feel that I have the best of both worlds. I’m a hard worker with a billion dollars worth of knowledge and many resources. My goal is to build a digital hub where artists can become entrepreneurs and make instant revenue off of their music. My resources and I have created a technology to stop online piracy.”
Full Story: AllHipHop
Best of luck to Romeo, it will take a lot of work to resurrect the No Limit tank.
P got it right, Hustle the music business, get out of the hood, and raise your family right. Shout out to P for steering his son correctly.
I know some will argue that P maybe the cause of the acceptance of shitty rap music lol, but I’d rather cats hustle the music business (that the white execs really own) than hustle our communities and infest with them crack, death and despair.
We should value the integrity of our communities more than the art form of rap.
Rep Seven City !!
Bow Wow lost … lol
seriously though, I’m proud of this dude, we around the same age but I never thought he would grow up to be a business man and talk with intellect, mean while Bow Wow is a Birdman henchmen struggling to get exposure.
^^^ How the fuck did Bow Wow lose when he’s worth like $50 million, and still doing movies and shit??
Both Bow Wow and Romeo took different paths in their lives but it don’t mean one is better than the other. Neither sold drugs to get by, neither gang banged….because neither had to. I think they BOTH did well for themselves and BOTH should be commended for doing their thing. I might give Romeo the edge only because he has a formal education…..but then again, so do I, and my bank account is no where near either of theirs.
I fux wit Romeo’s swag & demeanor. Props. As Far as Bow Wow you really can’t compare the two because Bow Wow built his shit from the bottom up… no matter what you don’t like about o boy… he made All his money himself…. Romeo inherited Most of his. Trillz
romeo earned his jus like bow wow…lol! he jus earned his under his pops while bow wow was under jd!
the tank can come back easily if they do right (same message/updated production) cause they’re the reason these shitty clones are out doin the same moves now!!!