Romeo Will Continue The No Limit Legacy

“I can relate to the new era of this music business. I have a lot of on-hands experience working with one of the greatest music company execs ever, my father,” Romeo Miller told AllHipHop.com in a statement released today (January 6th).

“He [Master P.] taught me the marketing of this business and I took the time out to complete my education at USC where I studied technology and business,” Romeo continued. “I feel that I have the best of both worlds. I’m a hard worker with a billion dollars worth of knowledge and many resources. My goal is to build a digital hub where artists can become entrepreneurs and make instant revenue off of their music. My resources and I have created a technology to stop online piracy.”

Full Story: AllHipHop