There’s a new sound of Los Angeles hip-hop bubbling up from the underground and at its center stands producer Ron-Ron, who’s crafted hits for rising stars like 03 Greedo, Drakeo The Ruler, and Shoreline Mafia. Now, the burgeoning talent is stepping into the limelight with a new mixtape, Ron-Ron & Friends, displaying his catchy, Hyphy movement-influenced production style and sharing that shine with his longtime collaborators. Check it out below.

Ron-Ron & Friends features a colorful cast of characters that not only includes his more popular coworkers in the LA rap underground but also debuts some newer names like Kellz, Ralfy The Plug, and Rucci, all of whom are talented performers set to bring a new wave of energetic, party-centric rap from the West Coast to the world. Ron-Ron, a 21-year-old producer from Watts, is the central thread tying this new movement together as they storm the internet with their unique blend of turnt-up, not-quite gangsta rap. The mixtape is mixed by DJ Gabe C and produced entirely by Ron-Ron.

If you happen to be in LA on the 15th, Ron-Ron and his friends will be taking over the Globe Theater for the Red Bull Music-presented Ron-Ron & Friends showcase, where you’ll be able to catch onto the new wave as they introduce their over-the-top exuberance to one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Red Bull Music

The Ron-Ron & Friends tracklist is below. More info about the showcase can be found here.

1. Drakeo The Ruler and 03 Greedo — “Out The Slums”

2. Ralfy The Plug, Drakeo The Ruler, and Kellz — “Chunky Monkey”

3. AZ Swaye and Ketchy The Great — “Lane Switch”

4. Shoreline Mafia — “Road Run”

5. Manman Savage, 03 Greedo, and Runway Richy — “Huh”

6. 03 Greedo — “Baytoven”

7. Drakeo The Ruler — “Mud Walkin”

8. Rucci — “Go Rucci”

9. 03 Greedo, Drakeo The Ruler, and Fenix Flexin of Shoreline Mafia — “In Traffic”

10. OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia — “Nun Major”