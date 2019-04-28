Getty Image

U.K. rapper Skepta has announced an upcoming album titled Ignorance Is Bliss, which is slated for release on May 31st.

On top of being a key player in the U.K.’s grime scene, Skepta presents himself as an MC, producer, and owner of the record label Boy Better Know. His most recent album, Konnichiwa, furthered his career and awarded him a Mercury Prize for the best album released in the United Kingdom. The album beat out those by David Bowie, Radiohead, and The 1975, who where also up for the same award. After winning, Skepta announced he would use his £25,000 prize money to fund community-oriented programs, which he said helps him stay inspired. He also said he planned to create a film documenting his label, which is, “going to be about Boy Better Know but not in [a completely] autobiographical way.”

A year later, Skepta was back with a short EP, Vicious, which featured appearances from A$AP Rocky and Lil B. Before the EP’s release, Drake’s heavy promotion of Skepta helped the rapper grab international attention and put grime rap in the spotlight. Drake also got a tattoo on his shoulder of Skepta’s label’s initials “BBK.”

Before the announcement of Ignorance Is Bliss, the last we heard from Skepta was when he dropped a music video for a single off of Vicious. Watch the video for “Hypocrisy,” which features the musician as a quirky French variety show host.