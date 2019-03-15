Getty Image

Soulja Boy may have been duking out with Tyga to determine who had the biggest comeback last year, but it looks like Tyga wins by default because Soulja’s comeback might just be over already. Soulja Boy has been arrested for probation violation after police searched his home and found him in possession of unspecified ammunition and “a weapon,” according to a report from TMZ.

The police searched the rapper’s home in the Hollywood Hills after he was accused of kidnapping by a former girlfriend who said that he tied her up in his garage after brutally beating her up in his driveway. They say they found the ammunition during the search prompted by the woman’s police report but waited until today to arrest the rapper, knowing that he’d be visiting his probation officer for a regularly scheduled check-in.

Soulja will be arraigned later today, with a scheduled performance at Staples Center during tonight’s Clippers game hanging in the balance. The rapper was originally arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in 2014 when police found a loaded handgun in his car after he ran a stop sign in the San Fernando Valley. He’d been on a roll since January when a radio station outburst gave him a viral moment and landed him back in the spotlight. Unfortunately for Soulja, it looks like he didn’t get to enjoy it for very long.