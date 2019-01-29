Getty Image

When Soulja Boy shouted “Draaake?” during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he launched a massively viral internet meme that now lives on as local art. 27-year-old artist Colton Valentine immortalized the pop culture moment with a wall-spanning mural on the side of the Supremes Sports Bar in his native San Antonio, which you can see below courtesy of Valentine’s Instagram (via Complex).

Valentine gave an interview about the mural to the San Antonio Current, explaining his inspiration and motivation for the painting. “I worked on another mural for them a few months ago,” he said. “The owner called me a week ago and gave me free rein over the other side. I had just finished watching the hilarious interview and knew that I wanted to paint Soulja Boy’s face.”

Apparently, the idea was so popular that multiple outlets reposted the shot, increasing its reach exponentially within hours. Valentine said, “As soon as I finished it, the painting was reposted within hours, I guess it was right on time. The Shade Room, as well as a few other media spots, reached out to me on Instagram and asked to repost it.”

The “Draaake?” meme became an internet phenomenon after Soulja responded incredulously to a question from the Breakfast Club hosts about his 2018 comeback with that emphatic question. While he did receive plenty of attention for the interview, he also spent the week fielding questions about the questionable provenance of his branded video game console.