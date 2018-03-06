Two Of Suge Knight’s Lawyers Have Been Indicted On Conspiracy Charges

Getty Image

The hits keep coming for former Death Row CEO Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight Jr. Two of his attorneys (one former, one present) have been indicted on charges of conspiracy in his upcoming murder trial. According to Billboard, they were allegedly conspiring to bribe potential witnesses, along with three other felony counts.

The indictment was filed on Monday and it stated that the two attorneys — named Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper — were attempting to bribe witnesses who could provide favorable testimony for Knight in his trial. It also alleged that Culpepper got a written statement from an informant saying that he would provide a false testimony that supports that Knight was acting in self-defense. The attorneys were voluntarily released from their duties this week, and they are scheduled to be arraigned on March 16.

Suge Knight is currently behind bars awaiting trial for a January 2015 incident that ended with the former record executive running over two men, killing one. The case has taken a lot of wild twists and turns since then, with Knight even attempting to gain sympathy by telling the judge that he was legally blind — which proves that he couldn’t see the men that he backed into on the day of the murder.