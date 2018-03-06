Two Of Suge Knight’s Lawyers Have Been Indicted On Conspiracy Charges

#Suge Knight
03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

The hits keep coming for former Death Row CEO Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight Jr. Two of his attorneys (one former, one present) have been indicted on charges of conspiracy in his upcoming murder trial. According to Billboard, they were allegedly conspiring to bribe potential witnesses, along with three other felony counts.

The indictment was filed on Monday and it stated that the two attorneys — named Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper — were attempting to bribe witnesses who could provide favorable testimony for Knight in his trial. It also alleged that Culpepper got a written statement from an informant saying that he would provide a false testimony that supports that Knight was acting in self-defense. The attorneys were voluntarily released from their duties this week, and they are scheduled to be arraigned on March 16.

Suge Knight is currently behind bars awaiting trial for a January 2015 incident that ended with the former record executive running over two men, killing one. The case has taken a lot of wild twists and turns since then, with Knight even attempting to gain sympathy by telling the judge that he was legally blind — which proves that he couldn’t see the men that he backed into on the day of the murder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Suge Knight
TAGSSuge Knight

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP