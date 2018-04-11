A Teacher Banned Phones On A Midterm, So One Student Brought In A Record Player To Bump Kanye West

Senior Music Writer
04.11.18 2 Comments

If you needed any more proof that vinyl is fully back, then this is truly it. As noted by the fan account Team Kanye Daily, a bewildered school teacher named Eric Sauercracker took to Twitter today to share the lengths that one Yeezy fan went to in order to listen to his music while taking a test.

“Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat,” he explained. “This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now.” Sure enough, the pictures uploaded with the Tweet show a full-on record player, ironically spinning West’s debut album The College Dropout.

What’s even better, the stack to their right reveals that they brought in damn near Yeezy’s entire discography, including the follow-up to his debut, Late Registration, as well as his masterful My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which is a triple-album, letting you know that they weren’t messing around for this particular exam. For what it’s worth, Yeezus and The Life Of Pablo have still yet to receive a vinyl pressing.

Shoutout to this student for finding a truly inspired workaround to his teacher’s rules and proving his Kanye fan bonafides for pretty much all-time. Stay in school young man. Or don’t. It worked out for Kanye anyway! But, no, for real, stay in school.

