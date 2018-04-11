Getty Image

If you needed any more proof that vinyl is fully back, then this is truly it. As noted by the fan account Team Kanye Daily, a bewildered school teacher named Eric Sauercracker took to Twitter today to share the lengths that one Yeezy fan went to in order to listen to his music while taking a test.

“Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat,” he explained. “This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now.” Sure enough, the pictures uploaded with the Tweet show a full-on record player, ironically spinning West’s debut album The College Dropout.

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat. This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now… pic.twitter.com/p57iMIal7D — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 11, 2018

What’s even better, the stack to their right reveals that they brought in damn near Yeezy’s entire discography, including the follow-up to his debut, Late Registration, as well as his masterful My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which is a triple-album, letting you know that they weren’t messing around for this particular exam. For what it’s worth, Yeezus and The Life Of Pablo have still yet to receive a vinyl pressing.

Shoutout to this student for finding a truly inspired workaround to his teacher’s rules and proving his Kanye fan bonafides for pretty much all-time. Stay in school young man. Or don’t. It worked out for Kanye anyway! But, no, for real, stay in school.