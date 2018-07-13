A Childhood Photo Of Cardi B Has Become The Internet’s Most Beloved Meme

Hip-Hop Editor
07.13.18

Getty Image

If there’s anything the internet loves more — or at least as much — as hunting down the subjects of Drake’s nostalgic songs, it’s turning awkward photos of our favorite rappers into memes. Apparently, it’s even better if the photo of the rapper in question comes from that most awkward stage of all our lives — childhood. A recently-surfaced childhood photo of Belcalis Almanzar, better known as rapper Cardi B, has become the latest fodder for the internet meme machine, but for once, she seems to be having as much fun with it as anyone.

The photo, featuring 5-year-old Belcalis with her hand on her hip looking like she’s about to tell somebody off, has inspired childhood memories of that one kid who used to run their mouth a little too much. Cardi copped to being a bit of a smart-aleck as a kid as well, posting a few of her favorite captions, which range from sassy comebacks to the ever-popular “my momma said…” which is usually followed by a hot piece of gossip that Lil Cardi probably shouldn’t be sharing. One of the best posts imagines the snappy comeback from Cardi’s recently-arrived baby daughter, Kulture, whose name was the subject of a separate internet meme poking fun at celebrity children’s “unusual” names.

Checkout some of Cardi’s favorite entries to the meme canon below, along with some of the best from Twitter and elsewhere.

😂😂😂😂😂ya need to stop

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BChildhood Photo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP