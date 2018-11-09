All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

GETTY IMAGE / UPROXX STUDIOS

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, GOOD Music’s first lady Teyana Taylor released a touching music video for her track “Gonna Love Me” off her Kanye West-produced album K.T.S.E. and Ro James dropped a music video for his single “Excuse Me” off his upcoming project. Also, bubbling R&B singer H.E.R. put out her EP I Used To Know Her: Part 2 this week and on it lies “Carried Away.”

Teyana Taylor — “Gonna Love Me”

“Gonna Love Me” is one of eight songs off Teyana Taylor‘s album K.T.S.E. and is certainly one of her standout cuts off the project. Taylor released a heartwarming visual for the song this week and it features a montage of intimate clips displaying the undying love she has for her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and their daughter Junie. Everything about the video for “Gonna Love Me” matches the aura of the track. Is someone cutting onions in here?