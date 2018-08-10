Tune-Yards And ‘Sorry To Bother You’ Star Lakeith Stanfield Share The Rhythmic And Weird ‘Mango’

08.10.18 1 hour ago

In recent years, Lakeith Stanfield has made a name for himself thanks to his work on things like Donald Glover’s Atlanta and the new movie Sorry To Bother You, but he has a music career as well. He’s part of the musical group Moors alongside Hrishikesh Hirway (who you may know as the host of the Song Exploder podcast), and today, the group has shared “Mango,” a new collaboration with Tune-Yards.

The track is carried by the rhythms of both the instrumental and Stanfield’s vocals. He sometimes delves into shouting like a less intense Death Grips, and overall, “Mango” accomplishes so many different things in just three minutes that it feels much longer than that. It’s the kind of song you want to play again even though you just finished listening to it. Moors and Tune-Yards connected while the latter group was working on the score for Sorry To Bother You, and Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus says the collaboration was all about keeping it weird:

“We became big Lakeith fans by spending hundreds of hours scoring Sorry To Bother You and watching his incredible acting skills. We met at the Sundance premiere, and Lakeith was really into the score so we talked about collaborating.

He had really specific ideas about the track, different characters he wanted to give voice to, and we worked together to keep amping up the weird. Times are weird. Lakeith is reflecting his universes and creating new ones — it’s fascinating and important and we’re grateful and lucky to be a part of amplifying his voice.”

Listen to “Mango” above.

Around The Web

TAGSLakeith StanfieldMANGOMoorstune-yards

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP